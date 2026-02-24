Left Menu

Minister Slams BJP over Record Beef Export Donations

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes BJP for receiving record donations from India's top beef exporter. He highlights contradictions between BJP's funding and its stance on beef consumption, questioning the moral distinction in accepting beef-funded contributions while opposing beef consumption publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:01 IST
Minister Slams BJP over Record Beef Export Donations
Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing the party of receiving a record-breaking donation from India's leading beef exporter.

In a social media post on 'X', Kharge alleged that the donation amounted to Rs 30 crore for 2024–25, on top of previous funding via electoral bonds. He pointed out perceived contradictions in the party's endorsement of the meat export industry while publicly opposing beef consumption.

Kharge questioned the BJP's moral stance, asking if the RSS would protest against these contributions, highlighting what he sees as a selective outrage towards beef consumption when it comes to ordinary citizens.

TRENDING

1
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
2
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
3
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
4
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026