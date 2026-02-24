Minister Slams BJP over Record Beef Export Donations

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing the party of receiving a record-breaking donation from India's leading beef exporter.

In a social media post on 'X', Kharge alleged that the donation amounted to Rs 30 crore for 2024–25, on top of previous funding via electoral bonds. He pointed out perceived contradictions in the party's endorsement of the meat export industry while publicly opposing beef consumption.

Kharge questioned the BJP's moral stance, asking if the RSS would protest against these contributions, highlighting what he sees as a selective outrage towards beef consumption when it comes to ordinary citizens.