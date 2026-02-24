Minister Slams BJP over Record Beef Export Donations
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes BJP for receiving record donations from India's top beef exporter. He highlights contradictions between BJP's funding and its stance on beef consumption, questioning the moral distinction in accepting beef-funded contributions while opposing beef consumption publicly.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing the party of receiving a record-breaking donation from India's leading beef exporter.
In a social media post on 'X', Kharge alleged that the donation amounted to Rs 30 crore for 2024–25, on top of previous funding via electoral bonds. He pointed out perceived contradictions in the party's endorsement of the meat export industry while publicly opposing beef consumption.
Kharge questioned the BJP's moral stance, asking if the RSS would protest against these contributions, highlighting what he sees as a selective outrage towards beef consumption when it comes to ordinary citizens.
