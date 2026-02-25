Rangotsav 2026: A Colorful Symphony of Tradition and Devotion

The colorful Holi festival in the Braj region commenced with grand celebrations at 'Rangotsav 2026' in Barsana, as the Uttar Pradesh government proudly announced. Hosted at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College, the vibrant event married colors, devotion, and cultural heritage.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Sugarcane Development, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, the festivities began with a ceremonial lamp lighting. Amid chants of 'Radhe-Radhe,' Chaudhary offered his congratulations, stressing the deep connection between the people of Braj and their deities, Radha and Krishna.

The famous Lathmar Holi, once a renowned northern Indian festivity, now enjoys global recognition, noted Chaudhary. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, the state has seen remarkable developments in tourism and has adopted extensive security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)