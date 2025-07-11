Retro-Futuristic Revival: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

The optimistic spirit of the 1960s fuels the newly rebooted 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', as stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby highlight. Directed by Matt Shakman of 'WandaVision', the movie revitalizes the 'Fantastic Four' franchise, based on Marvel's beloved super-team.

With Pascal as Reed Richards and Kirby as Sue Storm, the film introduces Marvel's 'First Family' in a retro-futuristic 60s-inspired setting. The ensemble cast must confront formidable adversaries, Galactus and Silver Surfer, played by Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner, respectively. Central themes of family and unity underpin their journey.

Pascal, 50, relishes his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Kirby, expecting her first child, relates Sue Storm's motherhood storyline to her own life. The film's global rollout begins July 23, accompanied by a promotional tour, reflecting the strong camaraderie formed among the cast.