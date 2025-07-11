27 Years of 'Dulhe Raja': A Bollywood Classic Remembered

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to celebrate the 27th anniversary of her acclaimed film 'Dulhe Raja'.

Initially released on July 10, 1998, and directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film also featured prominent actors Govinda and Kader Khan. The story centers on K K Singhania, played by Khan, a successful hotelier irked by Raja, portrayed by Govinda, who establishes a competing dhaba near his luxury hotel. Complications arise when Singhania's daughter, played by Tandon, falls for Raja, adding a romantic twist to the comedy.

Tandon fondly remembered her experiences and colleagues from the film, including actors Kader Khan, Govinda, and the late director Harmesh Malhotra. The film, also known for its catchy songs such as 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare', remains a beloved classic in Bollywood cinema.