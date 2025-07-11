Left Menu

27 Years of 'Dulhe Raja': A Bollywood Classic Remembered

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon commemorated the 27th anniversary of the film 'Dulhe Raja' by sharing nostalgic pictures on Instagram. The 1998 release, starring Govinda and Kader Khan, is a popular comedy about hotelier and dhaba owner rivalry, and known for its entertaining soundtrack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:35 IST
27 Years of 'Dulhe Raja': A Bollywood Classic Remembered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to celebrate the 27th anniversary of her acclaimed film 'Dulhe Raja'.

Initially released on July 10, 1998, and directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film also featured prominent actors Govinda and Kader Khan. The story centers on K K Singhania, played by Khan, a successful hotelier irked by Raja, portrayed by Govinda, who establishes a competing dhaba near his luxury hotel. Complications arise when Singhania's daughter, played by Tandon, falls for Raja, adding a romantic twist to the comedy.

Tandon fondly remembered her experiences and colleagues from the film, including actors Kader Khan, Govinda, and the late director Harmesh Malhotra. The film, also known for its catchy songs such as 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare', remains a beloved classic in Bollywood cinema.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025