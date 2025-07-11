Chris Brown Denies Charges in London Nightclub Altercation
Chris Brown, a U.S. singer, pleaded not guilty to assault charges related to a 2023 nightclub incident in London. The 36-year-old is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle. Brown also faces charges for possessing an offensive weapon. He remains on bail following a security payment.
U.S. singer Chris Brown has entered a plea of not guilty to charges stemming from a 2023 incident at a London nightclub where he is accused of assaulting a music producer, Abraham Diaw, with a bottle.
Appearing in Southwark Crown Court, the 36-year-old also denied charges of possessing an offensive weapon. Known for hits like "Loyal," the R&B artist was released on bail after posting a 5 million-pound security bond to proceed with his tour.
Brown was apprehended in May at a Manchester hotel, marking his first return to the UK since the alleged nightclub altercation two years prior.
