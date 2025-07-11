Left Menu

Chris Brown Denies Charges in London Nightclub Altercation

Chris Brown, a U.S. singer, pleaded not guilty to assault charges related to a 2023 nightclub incident in London. The 36-year-old is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle. Brown also faces charges for possessing an offensive weapon. He remains on bail following a security payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:13 IST
Chris Brown Denies Charges in London Nightclub Altercation
Chris Brown
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. singer Chris Brown has entered a plea of not guilty to charges stemming from a 2023 incident at a London nightclub where he is accused of assaulting a music producer, Abraham Diaw, with a bottle.

Appearing in Southwark Crown Court, the 36-year-old also denied charges of possessing an offensive weapon. Known for hits like "Loyal," the R&B artist was released on bail after posting a 5 million-pound security bond to proceed with his tour.

Brown was apprehended in May at a Manchester hotel, marking his first return to the UK since the alleged nightclub altercation two years prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025