Chris Brown Denies Charges in London Nightclub Altercation

U.S. singer Chris Brown has entered a plea of not guilty to charges stemming from a 2023 incident at a London nightclub where he is accused of assaulting a music producer, Abraham Diaw, with a bottle.

Appearing in Southwark Crown Court, the 36-year-old also denied charges of possessing an offensive weapon. Known for hits like "Loyal," the R&B artist was released on bail after posting a 5 million-pound security bond to proceed with his tour.

Brown was apprehended in May at a Manchester hotel, marking his first return to the UK since the alleged nightclub altercation two years prior.

