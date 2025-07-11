Left Menu

Kiaasa Retail: Pioneering Ethnic Fashion with Proposed IPO

Kiaasa Retail, a Ghaziabad-based ethnic fashion brand, is launching an IPO on BSE's SME platform, aiming to expand its retail presence and digital capabilities. Proceeds will boost operations across cities and international markets. Operating over 100 stores, Kiaasa seeks further growth with a focus on innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kiaasa Retail, a prominent player in the ethnic fashion industry, announced on Friday its intent to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) through BSE's SME platform. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 55 lakh equity shares.

According to the Ghaziabad-based firm, the funds garnered from this initiative will facilitate the expansion of its retail footprint, particularly targeting Tier II and Tier III cities. Additionally, the capital will augment its omni-channel digital presence and cater to working capital needs and overall corporate purposes.

Kiaasa, known for delivering affordable ethnic and fusion wear, operates over 100 brand outlets in 20 states and targets an expansion to over 250 stores by FY28. The company's strategic plan includes capturing the global market through its online platform, as highlighted by MD Om Prakash. Expert Global Consultants and Purva Sharegistry are managing the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

