Greening Indore: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' Launched

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a significant step toward enhancing urban greenery by launching the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Indore.

The initiative, which involves planting 51,000 saplings on a 5-acre plot known as 'nagar van' or urban forest, exemplifies a commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Highlighting India's cultural emphasis on nature conservation, Yadav reiterated the importance of planting trees for future generations amid global conflicts, drawing attention to India's message of coexistence and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)