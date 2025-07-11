Left Menu

Greening Indore: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' Launched

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Indore to promote urban greenery. The initiative aims to plant 51,000 saplings on a 5-acre plot, creating an 'urban forest'. The launch included a ceremonial tree planting and highlighted India’s long-standing tradition of nature conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:25 IST
Greening Indore: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a significant step toward enhancing urban greenery by launching the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Indore.

The initiative, which involves planting 51,000 saplings on a 5-acre plot known as 'nagar van' or urban forest, exemplifies a commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Highlighting India's cultural emphasis on nature conservation, Yadav reiterated the importance of planting trees for future generations amid global conflicts, drawing attention to India's message of coexistence and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025