Tamil Nadu's Historic Temple Revival & Infrastructure Boom

In a significant cultural preservation move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has commenced work on renovating 63 temples over 1,000 years old, spread across the state. The project, valued at Rs 100 crore, is led by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, aiming to restore these structures without altering their historic architecture.

Alongside the temple renovations, Stalin virtually launched several completed infrastructure projects, including the construction of 403 classrooms, 54 toilets, and 13 laboratories at 72 government schools. These developments were implemented at a cost of Rs 99.35 crore, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing educational facilities.

Ahead of the 'Ungaludan Stalin' public outreach initiative, the Chief Minister also flagged off 198 vehicles for the Rural Development Department. This initiative will see government services delivered at citizens' doorsteps, tackling grievances directly at 10,000 camps across Tamil Nadu.

