Miraculous Survival: German Backpacker Rescued After 12 Days in Australian Outback
German tourist Carolina Wilga was found alive after disappearing for 12 days in Australia's Outback. Last seen on June 29, she was discovered in a fragile state but largely unharmed. Rescued near Beacon, Western Australia, Wilga survived challenging conditions, and police rule out foul play in her ordeal.
German backpacker Carolina Wilga was discovered alive 12 days after disappearing in Australia's remote Outback, according to local authorities. Police found her near Beacon, a small town north of Perth, Western Australia.
Wilga, last seen on June 29 and officially reported missing after her abandoned van was found, survived rigorous conditions, both environmental and climatic, in the unforgiving terrain.
Despite a difficult environment and past concerns of foul play in Australia, authorities believe Wilga's disappearance was an accident. She is now recovering in a Perth hospital, as investigators piece together her survival story.
