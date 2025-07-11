Rahul Gandhi's Sweet Encounter with Young Fan

A heartwarming moment unfolded when a nine-year-old girl, Neelam Bastia, had a chance encounter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Cuttack on Friday. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha offered her chocolates and engaged in a friendly conversation.

According to Neelam, Gandhi, often referred to as Rahul-ji, inquired about her name and her favorite subjects, making the young girl feel special. "I hugged Rahul-ji... he also asked my name," Neelam recounted to reporters.

In the brief exchange, Neelam expressed her passion for mathematics and shared her love for running, leaving a positive impression on the Congress leader, who encouraged her interests during the interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)