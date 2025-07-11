Rahul Gandhi's Sweet Encounter with Young Fan
During a public meeting, a nine-year-old girl, Neelam Bastia, had a memorable encounter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He offered her chocolates, asked her name, and inquired about her favorite subject and sports interests. Neelam shared her fondness for mathematics and running with Gandhi.
A heartwarming moment unfolded when a nine-year-old girl, Neelam Bastia, had a chance encounter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Cuttack on Friday. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha offered her chocolates and engaged in a friendly conversation.
According to Neelam, Gandhi, often referred to as Rahul-ji, inquired about her name and her favorite subjects, making the young girl feel special. "I hugged Rahul-ji... he also asked my name," Neelam recounted to reporters.
In the brief exchange, Neelam expressed her passion for mathematics and shared her love for running, leaving a positive impression on the Congress leader, who encouraged her interests during the interaction.
