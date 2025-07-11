Tragedy Strikes: A Tennis Prodigy's Life Cut Short

A former star of state-level tennis, Radhika Yadav's promising life met a tragic end at the hands of her father. Radhika was cremated on Friday after Deepak Yadav confessed to fatally shooting her amid reported disputes over her income and tennis academy.

The dispute soured as Deepak, previously mocked for living off Radhika's earnings, felt frustrated with her persistent decision to run the academy. Eyewitnesses recount a tense atmosphere at the funeral, with over 150 attendees questioning motives behind the murder.

Police are investigating several angles, including household tensions and potential triggers such as Radhika's past involvement in a romantic music video. The case highlights the volatility within the family's dynamic, as inquiries continue in the bid for justice.