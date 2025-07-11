Tragedy Strikes: A Tennis Prodigy's Life Cut Short
Former tennis star Radhika Yadav was tragically murdered by her father, Deepak, who confessed to the crime. Amid financial tensions and disputes over her tennis academy, Deepak allegedly shot his daughter four times. The community remains stunned as investigations continue into the family's internal conflicts and motives.
- Country:
- India
A former star of state-level tennis, Radhika Yadav's promising life met a tragic end at the hands of her father. Radhika was cremated on Friday after Deepak Yadav confessed to fatally shooting her amid reported disputes over her income and tennis academy.
The dispute soured as Deepak, previously mocked for living off Radhika's earnings, felt frustrated with her persistent decision to run the academy. Eyewitnesses recount a tense atmosphere at the funeral, with over 150 attendees questioning motives behind the murder.
Police are investigating several angles, including household tensions and potential triggers such as Radhika's past involvement in a romantic music video. The case highlights the volatility within the family's dynamic, as inquiries continue in the bid for justice.
ALSO READ
Court Orders Preservation of Deceased Man's Semen Amid Family Dispute
Tragic Double Homicide in Vijay Kheda: Family Dispute Turns Fatal
MP: Cop dies by suicide after wife goes to her maternal home due to family dispute
Tragic Family Dispute: Man Arrested for Stabbing In-Laws
Tragic Turn of Events: Family Dispute Leads to Double Homicide in Bihar