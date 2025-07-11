Panun Kashmir Elevates Tito Ganju: A Strategic Leadership Move

On Friday, Panun Kashmir, a significant advocate for the displaced Pandit community, named Tito Ganju as its new vice chairman. Ganju, who heads the legal affairs division, will maintain this role, guiding the group's legal and policy approaches, especially on constitutional safeguards and minority rights.

General Secretary Kuldeep Raina revealed that the decision was unanimously approved by Panun Kashmir's working committee, signaling a strategic transition aimed at generational leadership renewal while maintaining the legacy of intellectual groundwork within the organization.

Ganju's distinguished contributions include leading the Drafting Committee for the Panun Kashmir Prevention of Genocide and Atrocities Bill, 2020, a pioneering effort in India dedicated to addressing the targeted violence against Kashmiri Hindus. His work at the Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies further enhances this legacy, offering an Indic perspective on civilisational trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)