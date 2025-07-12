Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': Release Halted Amid Protests

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan staged a protest on Friday, demanding the release of the film 'Udaipur Files,' which was halted by a Delhi High Court order.

The organization's national president, Sachin Sirohi, stated that their group had scheduled a film screening at a local mall, but just before the event, they were informed about the stay order. Sirohi emphasized the film's importance, portraying the truth about the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

The film's release was paused pending a decision by the Central government. Concerns have been raised about the potential for the film to promote societal disharmony.

