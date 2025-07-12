Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': Release Halted Amid Protests

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan protested the halt of 'Udaipur Files,' following a Delhi High Court order. The film, based on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, aims to highlight the truth behind the incident. The pending release awaits a decision from the Central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 08:39 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': Release Halted Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan staged a protest on Friday, demanding the release of the film 'Udaipur Files,' which was halted by a Delhi High Court order.

The organization's national president, Sachin Sirohi, stated that their group had scheduled a film screening at a local mall, but just before the event, they were informed about the stay order. Sirohi emphasized the film's importance, portraying the truth about the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

The film's release was paused pending a decision by the Central government. Concerns have been raised about the potential for the film to promote societal disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025