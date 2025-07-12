Wrexham's Dramatic Tour Down Under: Triumph and Preparation

Wrexham commenced their three-match tour of Australia and New Zealand with a convincing 3-0 victory against A-League team Melbourne Victory, despite the absence of their Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The standout performance saw midfielder Tom O'Connor, Scottish striker Ryan Hardie, and George Evans score crucial goals. Hardie's contribution was particularly notable as he scored shortly after being introduced as a halftime substitute, even leaving the game later as a precaution following a minor collision.

This tour represents more than merely preparation for their return to English soccer's Championship after 43 years; it's a strategic move to enhance Wrexham's international presence, buoyed by the popularity of their documentary series, "Welcome to Wrexham." With Australia ranking as the third-largest audience for the series, the tour aims to solidify and expand the club's global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)