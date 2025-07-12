Left Menu

Wrexham's Dramatic Tour Down Under: Triumph and Preparation

Wrexham began a tour of Australia and New Zealand, missing their Hollywood co-owners, with a 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory. Goals from Tom O'Connor, Ryan Hardie, and George Evans helped secure the win. This tour aims to broaden Wrexham's global fanbase, building on their TV documentary's success.

Updated: 12-07-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Wrexham commenced their three-match tour of Australia and New Zealand with a convincing 3-0 victory against A-League team Melbourne Victory, despite the absence of their Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The standout performance saw midfielder Tom O'Connor, Scottish striker Ryan Hardie, and George Evans score crucial goals. Hardie's contribution was particularly notable as he scored shortly after being introduced as a halftime substitute, even leaving the game later as a precaution following a minor collision.

This tour represents more than merely preparation for their return to English soccer's Championship after 43 years; it's a strategic move to enhance Wrexham's international presence, buoyed by the popularity of their documentary series, "Welcome to Wrexham." With Australia ranking as the third-largest audience for the series, the tour aims to solidify and expand the club's global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

