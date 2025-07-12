Virtual Steppe: Silk Road Digital Heritage Unveiled

On the evening of July 11, the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou hosted the 'Inner Mongolia Night & Award Ceremony of the Silk Road Online Curating Promotion.' This event celebrated the conclusion of this year's Silk Road Online Museum (SROM) Curating Promotion, which highlighted the Steppe Silk Road and marked a fresh chapter in the mission of this virtual platform to explore and preserve the Silk Roads' rich heritage.

The Silk Road Online Museum, supported by over 50 museums worldwide, is a collaborative platform dedicated to showcasing Silk Road heritage through digital exhibitions. As a key program of 'Silk Road Week,' SROM allows curators to design and present exhibitions entirely online, integrating digital collections and knowledge from museums along historic trade routes. Since its inception, SROM has hosted editions focusing on the 'Desert and Oasis Silk Road,' 'Maritime Silk Road,' and 'Tang Dynasty Silk Road.'

This year's competition, themed 'Steppe Silk Road,' attracted 204 teams, including university students, designers, and curators. They utilized SROM's virtual tools to create immersive exhibitions. After rigorous evaluation, 11 finalists advanced to the final round, presenting their works through online presentations and Q&A sessions on May 29. The vibrant award ceremony featured performances by artists from Inner Mongolia, celebrating innovative online curation and embodying the Silk Road spirit of cultural exchange.