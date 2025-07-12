Left Menu

Khmer Rouge Execution Sites Join UNESCO World Heritage List

Three former sites used by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge for torture and executions are added to UNESCO's World Heritage List. This aligns with the 50th anniversary of the regime's rise, having caused mass suffering from 1975-1979. This inclusion aims to educate about Cambodia's dark history.

Updated: 12-07-2025 11:34 IST
In a significant move to commemorate historic atrocities, UNESCO has added three former execution sites of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime to its World Heritage List. The decision, announced during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, marks the 50th anniversary of the brutal communist regime's rise to power.

The Khmer Rouge government, responsible for the deaths of approximately 1.7 million Cambodians, operated from 1975 to 1979. The newly listed sites include the notorious S-21 prison in Phnom Penh, the M-13 prison in Kampong Chhnang, and the Choeung Ek execution site, known for its depiction in the 1984 film 'The Killing Fields.'

This is Cambodia's first nomination for modern historical sites, reflecting a new focus on recent conflict zones. Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed hope that the listings serve as a reminder to defend peace, while Youk Chhang, director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia, emphasized their role in education and healing.

