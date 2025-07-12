Charm and Action: Priyanka Chopra's Role in 'Heads of State'

Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her role in the upcoming action-comedy 'Heads of State.' The star will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba. Naishuller, known for works like 'Nobody,' said Priyanka's charm was evident from their first interaction.

Naishuller highlighted the similarities between his Hollywood journey and Priyanka's. He admired her courage to transition from being an established star in India to pursuing success in the U.S. The director was impressed with her professionalism and warm personality on set.

'Heads of State,' available on Prime Video, blends humor with action. The film features a newly elected U.S. president and his British counterpart uniting against a common enemy. Naishuller aims to bring Jackie Chan's comedic energy to the chaos-filled movie.