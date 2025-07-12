Charm and Action: Priyanka Chopra's Role in 'Heads of State'
Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller expressed delight in casting Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the lead in 'Heads of State.' She stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in this action-comedy. Naishuller admires her charm and ambition, drawing parallels between her career in Hollywood and his own journey.
Naishuller highlighted the similarities between his Hollywood journey and Priyanka's. He admired her courage to transition from being an established star in India to pursuing success in the U.S. The director was impressed with her professionalism and warm personality on set.
'Heads of State,' available on Prime Video, blends humor with action. The film features a newly elected U.S. president and his British counterpart uniting against a common enemy. Naishuller aims to bring Jackie Chan's comedic energy to the chaos-filled movie.
