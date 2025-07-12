Guizhou's Harmony: A Journey Through Culture, Innovation, and Modernization

Guizhou recently hosted the Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue 2025, where 22 young leaders from 14 countries explored the province's mix of tradition and modernization. The event spotlighted the harmony of culture, innovation, and sustainability in China's fast-evolving landscape.

Participants experienced firsthand the wonders of Guizhou, including the majestic Huangguoshu Waterfall and the technological marvels at the Gui'an New Area. The initiative highlighted China's commitment to sustainable progress while preserving cultural heritage.

The dialogue also celebrated Guizhou's unique cultural expressions, like the ''Xiu Li Tao'' market and the ''Village Runway Show,'' underlining the province's role as a beacon of China's cultural and technological modernization.

