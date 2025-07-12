Farewell to a Hero: The Life and Legacy of Donald Rose

Donald Rose, Britain's oldest World War II veteran, has passed away at the remarkable age of 110. His contributions to the war effort, notably during the D-Day landings and the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, remain celebrated.

On Friday, James Dawson, leader of the Erewash Borough Council in northern England, confirmed Rose's passing, hailing him as a "war hero" and considering the community "privileged" for having him as a resident.

Originally from Westcott, southwest of London, Rose joined the army at 23 and served in various theaters, including North Africa, Italy, and France. Highly decorated, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest honor, marking his distinguished service.

