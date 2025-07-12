Delhi's Record Kanwar Camp Applications: A Testament to Devotional Spirit

In a significant boost to the Kanwar Yatra preparations, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed Delhi has received a record 374 applications for camp setups this year, sharply increasing from last year's 170. This surge signals a heightened spirit of service among Delhiites during the pious Shravan month.

Efforts to streamline the process include a single-window system that expedites application approvals, with most setups already greenlit. A new initiative provides Kanwar camps with up to 1,200 units of free electricity. The government also guarantees comprehensive sanitation and health services, ensuring seamless support for Lord Shiva's devotees.

Complementing the Yatra plans, Gupta promised a streamlined procedure for Ramleela organizers, pledging government assistance in overcoming bureaucratic hurdles. Efforts are underway to deploy ambulances at venues, emphasizing the administration's commitment to facilitating cultural events.

