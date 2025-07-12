Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': A Push for Truth

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay order on the release of the film "Udaipur Files," which depicts the murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur in 2022. In response, Kanhaiyalal's widow, Jashoda, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the film's release to reveal the truth on a global stage.

Jashoda claimed that Muslim organizations and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal influenced the court's decision to halt the film's release, scheduled initially for July 11. She emphasized her belief in the film's integrity, stating it merely recounts the murder story without any distortion.

The victim's son, Yash Teli, expressed frustration over delayed justice, noting the absence of punishment for his father's alleged killers, Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, amid ongoing legal proceedings for three years.