Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon Triumph: A Hug from Courteney Cox

Iga Swiatek, the Polish tennis sensation and avid 'Friends' fan, captured her sixth Grand Slam title with a spectacular 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. The victory was made even more special with a hug from Courteney Cox, who attended the match at Centre Court.

Swiatek, an admirer of the sitcom, has previously hit tennis balls with the actress. Her passion for the show was again on display when she celebrated another grand slam win by wearing custom-made sneakers adorned with 'Friends'-styled text.

This remarkable achievement marks another milestone in Swiatek's illustrious career, blending her tennis excellence with her love for pop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)