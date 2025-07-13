Left Menu

Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. Celebrated for his versatile roles, he featured in over 750 films. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences over this significant loss to the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Telugu actor and former Member of Legislative Assembly, Kota Srinivasa Rao, has passed away at the age of 83 following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by industry sources on Sunday.

Renowned for his diverse and dynamic roles, Rao made a significant mark in Indian cinema, appearing in over 750 films across various languages. His illustrious career began with his debut in the film 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978.

The news of his passing was met with wide mourning in the film industry and beyond. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt condolences, highlighting the profound impact Rao had made in both cinema and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

