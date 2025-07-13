Pushing for Heritage: Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges and Global Recognition
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorses Meghalaya's bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for the state's living root bridges. She praises the grassroots movements and supports community engagement efforts. The living structures are known for representing a blend of traditional knowledge and sustainability, bolstered by international collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has thrown her weight behind Meghalaya's quest for UNESCO World Heritage status for its iconic living root bridges. These bioengineered marvels, found in the East Khasi Hills district, highlight a unique fusion of indigenous wisdom and nature's resilience.
During her visit, Sitharaman commended the grassroots movements revitalizing the nomination process, emphasizing the significance of community involvement and international alliances. She underscored that global recognition would celebrate traditional knowledge and encourage the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide.
Sitharaman engaged with local leaders and villagers about preserving ecological knowledge and promoting development, focusing on improving infrastructure and connectivity in border villages like Sohbar. Her visit underscores efforts to blend heritage preservation with socio-economic upliftment in Meghalaya.
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead India’s Global Economic Push in Europe, Brazil
New Development Bank must support SMEs and women-led enterprises: Nirmala Sitharaman
Balancing Growth and Green: Nirmala Sitharaman's Call in Meghalaya
Empowering the Future: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mission in Meghalaya
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Digital Libraries, Lays Foundation for Key Projects in Meghalaya