A Tribute to Journalism Legend K B Ganapathy: A Life Dedicated to the Pen

Veteran journalist K B Ganapathy, who was the founder-editor of the esteemed publications Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, passed away at a private hospital at the age of 85. Reports indicate he succumbed to a heart attack and is survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over Ganapathy's passing, describing him as a cherished friend and a monumental presence in journalism. Siddaramaiah highlighted Ganapathy's impressive five-decade-long career and his unwavering commitment to objective reporting and professionalism.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remarked on Ganapathy's profound influence on society through his words, while Opposition Leader R Ashoka lauded his nearly 50-year contribution to journalism. B L Santosh of BJP remembered him as a thorough gentleman whose journalistic legacy will endure. Ganapathy's work contributed to shaping cultural discourse in Mysuru and beyond.

