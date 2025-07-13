Left Menu

A Tribute to Journalism Legend K B Ganapathy: A Life Dedicated to the Pen

Veteran journalist K B Ganapathy, founder-editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, passed away at 85. He was remembered for his impactful career, spanning nearly five decades, and his unwavering dedication to journalism, earning him respect and admiration from peers and leaders alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist K B Ganapathy, who was the founder-editor of the esteemed publications Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, passed away at a private hospital at the age of 85. Reports indicate he succumbed to a heart attack and is survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over Ganapathy's passing, describing him as a cherished friend and a monumental presence in journalism. Siddaramaiah highlighted Ganapathy's impressive five-decade-long career and his unwavering commitment to objective reporting and professionalism.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remarked on Ganapathy's profound influence on society through his words, while Opposition Leader R Ashoka lauded his nearly 50-year contribution to journalism. B L Santosh of BJP remembered him as a thorough gentleman whose journalistic legacy will endure. Ganapathy's work contributed to shaping cultural discourse in Mysuru and beyond.

