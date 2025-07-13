Left Menu

Harikrishnan A Ra: Achieving Grandmaster Glory at Chess Thulir

Harikrishnan A Ra became India's 87th Chess Grandmaster by earning his third GM norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France. Trained by Grandmaster Shyam Sundar Mohanraj at Chess Thulir in Chennai, his dedication and skills led to this achievement. His mother, a chess arbiter, inspired his chess journey.

Updated: 13-07-2025 14:05 IST
Harikrishnan A Ra has joined the ranks of India's elite chess players by becoming the nation's 87th Grandmaster. His achievement was marked by earning his third GM norm at the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France.

Trained under the guidance of Grandmaster Shyam Sundar Mohanraj at the renowned Chess Thulir academy in Chennai, Harikrishnan showcased his exceptional calculation skills. His coach attributes the young chess prodigy's success to his unwavering dedication and strategic acumen.

Harikrishnan's chess journey was influenced by his mother, a chess arbiter. As he sets his sights on improving his rating, his coach projects a future full of potential and strategic opportunities for Harikrishnan on the international chess stage.

