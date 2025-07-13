Left Menu

Asia's Tallest Murugan Statue to Rise in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekarbabu has announced the installation of Asia's tallest Murugan statue at the Thindal Murugan temple in Erode. Standing at 186 feet, the statue will be made of cement and cost Rs 30 crore. The construction was announced in the recent Tamil Nadu budget.

Erode | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government plans to construct Asia's tallest Murugan statue at the Thindal Murugan temple in Erode. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu revealed on Sunday that the statue would measure a stunning 186 feet, encapsulating spiritual grandeur and architectural ambition.

Sekarbabu, together with State Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, conducted a site inspection at the Velayuthasamy temple, just 7 km from Erode. The statue project, expected to cost Rs 30 crore and crafted from cement, was officially declared during the latest Tamil Nadu budget session. Construction efforts are already underway, signaling a significant cultural investment.

During the announcement, Sekarbabu reflected on the DMK government's dedication to temple conservation and development, noting that Kumbabishekams have been performed in over 3,200 temples within four years. Additionally, Muthusamy shared plans for constructing two marriage halls and initiating consecration work at the Sivan temple in Thindal, enhancing the region's cultural framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

