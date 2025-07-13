Chola Chess: Building Young Chess Champions Across India

In a bid to nurture young chess talent, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has introduced 'Chola Chess'. This initiative, led by Chess Grandmaster RB Ramesh, strives to cultivate a new generation of chess players across the country, focusing on under-represented and financially constrained talents.

The program, operating under the financial arm of the Murugappa Group, is distinctive for its hybrid model, ensuring urban and rural participants have access to high-quality mentorship. Chola Chess prioritizes comprehensive development, encompassing game strategy, fitness, performance analytics, and tournament preparation.

With ambitious goals, the initiative plans to harness the current surge in chess enthusiasm in India to foster discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking, ensuring young prodigies receive world-class training. The program collaborates with Chess Gurukul to offer intensive camps, promoting holistic growth in aspiring chess champions.

