Left Menu

Chola Chess: Building Young Chess Champions Across India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company launched 'Chola Chess', a program to develop young chess talent in India. Led by Grandmaster RB Ramesh, it focuses on a comprehensive training ecosystem, combining game tactics, fitness, and mental resilience in a hybrid model for widespread accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:08 IST
Chola Chess: Building Young Chess Champions Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to nurture young chess talent, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has introduced 'Chola Chess'. This initiative, led by Chess Grandmaster RB Ramesh, strives to cultivate a new generation of chess players across the country, focusing on under-represented and financially constrained talents.

The program, operating under the financial arm of the Murugappa Group, is distinctive for its hybrid model, ensuring urban and rural participants have access to high-quality mentorship. Chola Chess prioritizes comprehensive development, encompassing game strategy, fitness, performance analytics, and tournament preparation.

With ambitious goals, the initiative plans to harness the current surge in chess enthusiasm in India to foster discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking, ensuring young prodigies receive world-class training. The program collaborates with Chess Gurukul to offer intensive camps, promoting holistic growth in aspiring chess champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025