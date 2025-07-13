Maalik's Box Office Triumph: A Gritty Action Thriller Reigns Supreme

Rajkummar Rao's latest film, 'Maalik', has achieved impressive box office success, amassing Rs 9.47 crore domestically. The film, directed by Pulkit, hit theaters last Friday and is produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

The production banners shared this news on social media, highlighting the film's collection trajectory. 'Maalik' opened strong, earning Rs 4.02 crore on its first day and Rs 5.45 crore on the next. The film's gritty narrative is set in 1980s Allahabad, offering audiences a potent blend of ambition, power, and survival.

Apart from Rao, the film features Manushi Chhillar, with music by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha, contributing to the film's compelling atmosphere. As the caption urged, audiences are invited to experience this intense action thriller currently in theaters.

