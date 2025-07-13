Left Menu

Vanessa Hudgens Announces Second Pregnancy with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens, actor and singer, revealed her second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker via Instagram. Known for her role in 'High School Musical', Hudgens' musical career began in 2006 with the album 'V'. Married in 2023, they welcomed their first child last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:51 IST
Vanessa Hudgens, acclaimed actor and singer, has announced she is expecting her second child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker. The news was shared on Saturday via Hudgens' Instagram, where she posted a series of photos showing her posing with Tucker and displaying her baby bump. The post was captioned 'Round two' and was also shared by Tucker on his social media platform.

Hudgens, who gained fame for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney's iconic 'High School Musical' series between 2006 and 2008, has since starred in other notable films such as 'Bandslam' (2009), 'Beastly' and 'Sucker Punch' (both 2011), and 'Journey 2: The Mysterious Island' (2012).

In addition to her acting achievements, Hudgens launched her music career in 2006 with her debut album 'V', which soared to the 24th spot on the Billboard 200 chart, featuring hit singles like 'Come Back to Me' and 'Say OK'. After three years of dating, Hudgens, 36, and Tucker, 29, wed in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, on December 2, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child in late June or early July of the previous year.

