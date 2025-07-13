Punjab's Big Push for Village Sports: A New Era for Youth
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a major initiative to develop playgrounds in villages to divert youth from drug abuse towards sports. The plan includes creating 4,000 grounds and involving international medalists in coaching. This aligns with the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign against drugs.
In a bold new initiative aimed at combating drug abuse, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the development of modern playgrounds in villages across the state.
Speaking at a press conference, Mann revealed plans to construct 4,000 grounds in the first phase with an ultimate goal of establishing quality sports facilities in nearly 13,000 villages. He emphasized that engaging youth in sports would provide a healthy alternative to negative habits.
The plan also includes involving international athletes as coaches to foster a sporting culture. Despite previous administrations' neglect, Mann highlighted the state's rich sports heritage and committed to providing financial and infrastructural support to athletes.
