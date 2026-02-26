India and Israel Boost Agricultural Ties with 'Villages of Excellence'

On Thursday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit, a landmark announcement was made, showcasing deepening ties between India and Israel. Modi unveiled plans for the 'Villages of Excellence' initiative, following the success of Centres of Excellence established across India in collaboration with Israel.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi highlighted agriculture as a foundational pillar of bilateral relations. He emphasized the historic significance of agricultural cooperation and announced that the new villages would strategically enhance Israeli technology's reach and impact in India.

These efforts, Modi stated, are poised to significantly increase the income and productivity of Indian farmers. In addition, the announcement of an India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture was made, promising future-ready solutions. Other key areas of focus during the visit included mobility, educational collaboration, and a strengthened India-Israel partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)