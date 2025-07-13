Tragic Pool Incident: Elderly Man Drowns in Nagpur

A 74-year-old man tragically drowned at Nagpur's NIT Swimming Pool on Sunday morning. Jayant Narayan Kaware, a resident of Atre Layout, was engaging in one of his usual swimming routines when his health suddenly declined, and he went underwater.

The pool's attendees quickly rescued him and transported him to a nearby private hospital. Despite their efforts, hospital staff pronounced Kaware dead, according to an official from Bajaj Nagar police station. Authorities suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest and have initiated a probe into the incident by filing an accidental death report.

This unfortunate event marks the second drowning at the location in the past year, as confirmed by locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)