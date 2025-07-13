Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty in UK Assault Case
U.S. singer Chris Brown pled not guilty to a lesser assault charge in a UK court. The charge accuses Brown of using a bottle to attack music producer Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023. Last month, he denied a more serious charge in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:28 IST
U.S. singer Chris Brown appeared in a UK court on Friday to plead not guilty to an assault charge related to an alleged attack in a London nightclub two years ago.
The assault charge claims that Brown caused actual bodily harm by attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle.
Last month, Brown denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm during what prosecutors describe as an 'unprovoked attack' in 2023.
