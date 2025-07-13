Aadi Kavi Bhanubhakta: Inspiring a Multilingual Nepal Through Literature

President Ramchandra Paudel invoked the legacy of Aadi Kavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, urging those involved in language promotion to draw inspiration from the iconic poet. Bhanubhakta, celebrated for translating the Ramayan into Nepali over 150 years ago, played a pivotal role in popularizing the language nationwide.

In a ceremony marking Bhanubhakta's 212th birth anniversary, President Paudel stressed the importance of creating literature in native languages and fostering a garden of diverse linguistic expressions. Bhanubhakta, remembered not only as a Nepali poet but as a lover of all mother tongues, remains a cultural icon.

To honor Bhanubhakta's contributions, Paudel proposed developing Chundi Ramgha, his birthplace, into a pivotal literary pilgrimage site. Minister for Culture, Badri Prasad Pandey, highlighted Bhanubhakta's impact during an era lacking modern communication, cementing linguistic unity in Nepal. Despite Nepali's prevalence, numerous other languages enrich the nation's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)