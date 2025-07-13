Delhi's Teej Mela: A Celebration of Culture, Women Empowerment, and Tradition

The Delhi government is set to host a vibrant three-day Teej Mela from July 25 to 27 at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, as part of its efforts to promote women empowerment and communal harmony. The official statement suggests an exciting lineup of cultural activities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the festival, with a highlight being a 'celebrity night' on July 26. Attendees can look forward to an eclectic mix of performances involving folk dances, folk music, and magic shows, all mirroring India's rich cultural tapestry.

Emphasizing a digital edge, the mela will offer AI-assisted mehndi selection alongside 80 stalls featuring traditional crafts. The event promises a sensory experience with themed selfie booths and immersive decorations, nurturing generational cultural exchanges through storytelling sessions centered on Teej traditions.