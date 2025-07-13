Honoring the Brave: Squadron Leader Lokender's Legacy
Squadron Leader Lokender, killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan, is remembered for his dedicated service. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered condolences to his family, remembering Lokender as a brave officer whose legacy will endure. Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj died in the crash near Churu.
Haryana mourns the loss of Squadron Leader Lokender, one of the two pilots perished in a tragic Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan. Lokender's commitment to serving the nation was acknowledged by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who visited the pilot's family to extend his condolences.
Saini, during his visit to Dev Colony in Rohtak, emphasized Lokender's bravery and dedication. 'He will forever remain in our memories as a brave officer dedicated to national service,' Saini stated, reflecting on the officer's enduring legacy.
The crash, which occurred on Wednesday morning near Churu, also claimed the life of Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj. The Chief Minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.
