Left Menu

Honoring the Brave: Squadron Leader Lokender's Legacy

Squadron Leader Lokender, killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan, is remembered for his dedicated service. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered condolences to his family, remembering Lokender as a brave officer whose legacy will endure. Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj died in the crash near Churu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:51 IST
Honoring the Brave: Squadron Leader Lokender's Legacy
Squadron Leader Lokender
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana mourns the loss of Squadron Leader Lokender, one of the two pilots perished in a tragic Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan. Lokender's commitment to serving the nation was acknowledged by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who visited the pilot's family to extend his condolences.

Saini, during his visit to Dev Colony in Rohtak, emphasized Lokender's bravery and dedication. 'He will forever remain in our memories as a brave officer dedicated to national service,' Saini stated, reflecting on the officer's enduring legacy.

The crash, which occurred on Wednesday morning near Churu, also claimed the life of Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj. The Chief Minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025