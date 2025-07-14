'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Returns: Celebrating a Legacy 10 Years On

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' starring Farhan Akhtar, is set to return to theaters on July 18, marking a decade since its original release. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, chronicles the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, known as 'The Flying Sikh,' who achieved greatness in the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Mehra commented on the film's re-release, describing it as a special project that honors an indomitable spirit. He emphasized the responsibility of telling Milkha Singh's story and hopes the film's enduring inspiration continues to resonate with audiences.

Farhan Akhtar reflected on the impact of portraying Milkha Singh, citing it as a significant journey in his life. With performances by Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and Prakash Raj, the film's reappearance for audiences offers a nostalgic tribute to Milkha Singh's legacy and the power of cinema.