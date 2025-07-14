Trailblazing the Roads: Odisha's First Female Government Driver

In a groundbreaking achievement for women's empowerment, Sandhya Rani Majhi, 45, has become the first female hired as a government vehicle driver in Odisha. Officials announced this historic appointment, highlighting Sandhya's journey of courage and determination in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Sailing through various phases of her career, Sandhya initially nurtured a deep fascination with cars, propelling her towards motorcycling and then taxi driving. She acquired a heavy motor vehicle licence in 2023 after undergoing training at the Chhatia Driving Training Centre. Her perseverance amid personal responsibilities is a testament to her ambition.

Her new role involves driving for Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department, marking a milestone in women's empowerment in Odisha. The state government is actively promoting inclusivity through initiatives like the Women Suvahak, aiming to train more women drivers. Sandhya's inspiring success is paving the way for many aspiring women.

(With inputs from agencies.)