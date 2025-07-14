Left Menu

Trailblazing the Roads: Odisha's First Female Government Driver

Sandhya Rani Majhi, a 45-year-old from Mayurbhanj, has become the first woman hired as a government vehicle driver in Odisha, shattering gender norms and pioneering women's empowerment in the region. Her journey from fascination with cars to driving government vehicles symbolizes determination and inspires countless women to pursue their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:27 IST
Trailblazing the Roads: Odisha's First Female Government Driver
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for women's empowerment, Sandhya Rani Majhi, 45, has become the first female hired as a government vehicle driver in Odisha. Officials announced this historic appointment, highlighting Sandhya's journey of courage and determination in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Sailing through various phases of her career, Sandhya initially nurtured a deep fascination with cars, propelling her towards motorcycling and then taxi driving. She acquired a heavy motor vehicle licence in 2023 after undergoing training at the Chhatia Driving Training Centre. Her perseverance amid personal responsibilities is a testament to her ambition.

Her new role involves driving for Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department, marking a milestone in women's empowerment in Odisha. The state government is actively promoting inclusivity through initiatives like the Women Suvahak, aiming to train more women drivers. Sandhya's inspiring success is paving the way for many aspiring women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025