France is in full celebratory mode for Bastille Day, with air displays, historical reenactments, and fireworks lighting up the nation. The annual holiday commemorates the 1789 revolution that toppled the monarchy and fostered democratic ideals.

The nation sees extravagant parades in Paris, with President Emmanuel Macron officiating, as guest nation Indonesia participates with vibrant displays. The day also serves as a poignant reminder of global challenges, with Macron announcing increased military spending to counter evolving threats.

Notable recipients of honors on this day include Gisele Pelicot, praised for her bravery against sexual violence. The day brings together French citizens in community gatherings and reflects on the enduring spirit of liberty and resilience.