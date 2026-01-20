Left Menu

India Unveils Hypersonic Arsenal at 77th Republic Day Parade

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile will debut at the 77th Republic Day Parade, demonstrating India's advanced defence capabilities. With a range of 1,500 km, this missile strengthens India's position in the Indian Ocean. High-profile guests will witness this display of technological prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:23 IST
India Unveils Hypersonic Arsenal at 77th Republic Day Parade
DRDO's long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to showcase its cutting-edge long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile during the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Kartavyapath. This significant event will feature the missile, which boasts an impressive range of 1,500 km, as a testament to India's advanced defence capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

According to Project Director A Prasad Goud, the DRDO is actively pursuing hypersonic technologies, including glide and cruise missiles, to fulfill the strategic needs of the Indian Navy. 'The hypersonic nature of this missile makes it elusive to enemy radars, allowing it to cover vast distances quickly, potentially reaching targets 1,500 km away within 15 minutes,' Goud explained, emphasizing the missile's potential in neutralizing warships.

The forthcoming parade will not only highlight this monumental missile breakthrough but will also feature other advanced military assets such as the Dhanush Gun System and Akash missiles. Among the crowd will be distinguished guests from various sectors, including the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, reflecting India's growing global alliances and technological achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

