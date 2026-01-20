Transgender Trailblazers: From Gorakhpur to Republic Day Parade Spotlights
Four transgender individuals from Uttar Pradesh are hailed as special guests for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, embodying a testament to their community's growing recognition. Associated with Gorakhpur's Garima Grih shelter, they exemplify stories of transformation, resilience, and the journey of empowerment.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move for the transgender community, four individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Their participation is seen as a celebration of inclusion, with these representatives hailing from Garima Grih, a shelter home based in Gorakhpur.
Ekta Maheshwari, the 38-year-old founder of Garima Grih, expressed her pride in such acknowledgment. 'It is a proud moment for us,' said Maheshwari, who established the shelter after moving from Lakhimpur Kheri in 2007. Her collaboration with the central government has successfully transformed numerous lives.
Among the guests is Deepika from Kushinagar, who has pursued a career as a makeup artist after NGO work; Heer, also from Kushinagar, who overcame societal stigma; and Lado from Gorakhpur, who praises her family and training for her newfound independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Excellence: National Recognition Events Shine in New Delhi
UN Experts Urge Inclusion of Afghan Women in Crimes Against Humanity Treaty Talks
"Short, but extremely substantive visit": Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on UAE President's New Delhi visit
Africa Cup of Nations: A Touch of Inclusion or Mere Tokenism?
A Historical Tribute: Modi Remembers Shibendu Shekhar Ray's Role in Malda's Inclusion