Left Menu

Transgender Trailblazers: From Gorakhpur to Republic Day Parade Spotlights

Four transgender individuals from Uttar Pradesh are hailed as special guests for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, embodying a testament to their community's growing recognition. Associated with Gorakhpur's Garima Grih shelter, they exemplify stories of transformation, resilience, and the journey of empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:30 IST
Transgender Trailblazers: From Gorakhpur to Republic Day Parade Spotlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for the transgender community, four individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Their participation is seen as a celebration of inclusion, with these representatives hailing from Garima Grih, a shelter home based in Gorakhpur.

Ekta Maheshwari, the 38-year-old founder of Garima Grih, expressed her pride in such acknowledgment. 'It is a proud moment for us,' said Maheshwari, who established the shelter after moving from Lakhimpur Kheri in 2007. Her collaboration with the central government has successfully transformed numerous lives.

Among the guests is Deepika from Kushinagar, who has pursued a career as a makeup artist after NGO work; Heer, also from Kushinagar, who overcame societal stigma; and Lado from Gorakhpur, who praises her family and training for her newfound independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

 Global
3
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026