Transgender Trailblazers: From Gorakhpur to Republic Day Parade Spotlights

In a landmark move for the transgender community, four individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Their participation is seen as a celebration of inclusion, with these representatives hailing from Garima Grih, a shelter home based in Gorakhpur.

Ekta Maheshwari, the 38-year-old founder of Garima Grih, expressed her pride in such acknowledgment. 'It is a proud moment for us,' said Maheshwari, who established the shelter after moving from Lakhimpur Kheri in 2007. Her collaboration with the central government has successfully transformed numerous lives.

Among the guests is Deepika from Kushinagar, who has pursued a career as a makeup artist after NGO work; Heer, also from Kushinagar, who overcame societal stigma; and Lado from Gorakhpur, who praises her family and training for her newfound independence.

