Lost and Found: A Young Pilgrim's Kanwar Yatra Reunification
Nine-year-old Sheersh, accompanied by his father on his first Kanwar Yatra, got lost on the Delhi-Haridwar highway. Police found him at a pilgrims' camp and reunited him with his father. The duo continued their pilgrimage after an emotional reunion. The incident highlighted the importance of safety during religious journeys.
Nine-year-old Sheersh, on his inaugural Kanwar Yatra, experienced what felt like a miraculous reunion after becoming separated from his father, Babloo Kumar, on the bustling Delhi-Haridwar national highway.
Originating from Barkali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the young pilgrim vanished amidst the fervor of fellow kanwariyas. Police swiftly responded to a missing child report and successfully located Sheersh at a pilgrims' camp, eventually reuniting him with his tearful father near Falauda village.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Devwrat Bajpai, both father and son were visibly moved upon reunion. Their story underlines the significance of vigilance and community support during religious journeys such as the Kanwar Yatra.