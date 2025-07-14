Lost and Found: A Young Pilgrim's Kanwar Yatra Reunification

Nine-year-old Sheersh, on his inaugural Kanwar Yatra, experienced what felt like a miraculous reunion after becoming separated from his father, Babloo Kumar, on the bustling Delhi-Haridwar national highway.

Originating from Barkali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the young pilgrim vanished amidst the fervor of fellow kanwariyas. Police swiftly responded to a missing child report and successfully located Sheersh at a pilgrims' camp, eventually reuniting him with his tearful father near Falauda village.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Devwrat Bajpai, both father and son were visibly moved upon reunion. Their story underlines the significance of vigilance and community support during religious journeys such as the Kanwar Yatra.