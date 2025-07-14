Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi Schools

Three schools in Delhi, including two CRPF institutions and a Navy Children School, received email bomb threats that were later deemed false. The threats led to security checks and heightened vigilance, involving multiple agencies. Cyber police are investigating the source of the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three schools in the national capital faced anxiety on Monday as they received bomb threats via email, sparking immediate response and security checks.

The CRPF schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar, along with the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, were declared safe after thorough investigations by authorities.

Despite the alarms being ruled as hoaxes, security has been heightened, and cyber police experts are working to trace the origins of the email threats.

