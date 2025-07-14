Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi Schools
Three schools in Delhi, including two CRPF institutions and a Navy Children School, received email bomb threats that were later deemed false. The threats led to security checks and heightened vigilance, involving multiple agencies. Cyber police are investigating the source of the threats.
Three schools in the national capital faced anxiety on Monday as they received bomb threats via email, sparking immediate response and security checks.
The CRPF schools in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar, along with the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, were declared safe after thorough investigations by authorities.
Despite the alarms being ruled as hoaxes, security has been heightened, and cyber police experts are working to trace the origins of the email threats.
