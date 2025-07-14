Left Menu

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 nominations include films like 'Homebound' and 'Stree 2', along with shows such as 'Black Warrant' and 'Paatal Lok 2'. The festival, recognizing excellence in Indian cinema and OTT, will announce winners on August 15, celebrating the best performances and productions.

Updated: 14-07-2025
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its nominations for the 2025 edition, highlighting an impressive lineup of Indian films and web series. Among the contenders are Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', the horror-comedy 'Stree 2', and acclaimed series like 'Black Warrant' and 'Paatal Lok 2'.

Scheduled between August 14 and 24, the festival will take place in Melbourne, Australia, with the awards night set for August 15. The event aims to honor cinematic excellence across both film and OTT platforms, acknowledging the finest talents in the industry.

Notable nominations include films such as 'Kalki 2898AD', 'L2: Empuraan', and 'Superboys of Malegaon'. In web series, 'Kota Factory Season 3' and 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' have made the cut. Renowned actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore are also competing for top honors.

