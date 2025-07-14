Left Menu

Discovering Krishna: A Journey Through Art for Young Minds

A new book, 'Neel: Krishna Through Art,' blends the life of Lord Krishna with stunning Indian artworks to engage young readers. Created by Vineeta and Arvind Kanoria, it features art from various traditions, alongside storytelling and activities. It aims to enlighten children about Indian art and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:35 IST
The newly published book, 'Neel: Krishna Through Art,' offers young readers a vibrant introduction to the life and stories of Lord Krishna, woven through celebrated Indian artworks. Authored by Vineeta and Arvind Kanoria, the book is a visual feast, presenting each episode of Krishna's life with a corresponding work of art.

This innovative approach not only acquaints children with celebrated artists like S. Nandagopal and Jamini Roy but also helps them connect with their cultural roots. 'It's crucial to make the rich traditions of Indian storytelling and art accessible to the younger generation,' says Chitwan Mittal from AdiDev Press.

Priced at Rs 595, the book features artworks from folk, classical, and modern traditions, supplemented with storytelling and interactive activities. It promises to engage young minds while making the realm of Indian art and culture relatable and intriguing.

