Chhatrapati Shivaji's Forts: A UNESCO Heritage Triumph

Maharashtra's forts, related to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been honored with the UNESCO World Heritage status in a historic announcement. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis encouraged citizens to cherish and uphold the legacy of valor and culture intrinsic to these sites.

The UNESCO designation, labeled as 'Maratha Military Landscapes,' includes twelve formidable forts situated in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, marking a monumental accolade for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritized this nomination, showcasing its global significance.

The proposal underwent rigorous evaluation by international experts, leading to unanimous approval during UNESCO's cultural committee gathering. The recognition is a testament to Shivaji's strategic innovation and India's historic singularity, supported by international diplomats and local government efforts.