Left Menu

Superman's Soaring Success: James Gunn's Film Breaks DC Box Office Records in India

James Gunn's 'Superman' film, starring David Corenswet, achieves a record-breaking box office debut in India, earning Rs 32 crore over the weekend. This marks the biggest opening for a DC film in the region. India's embrace of the superhero underscores the universal appeal of hope and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:41 IST
Superman's Soaring Success: James Gunn's Film Breaks DC Box Office Records in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

James Gunn's latest Superman film has soared to new heights in India's box office rankings, quickly emerging as one of the most successful DC films in the nation.

The movie, which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, opened in theatres on July 11 and amassed Rs 32 crore during its opening weekend. Shown across 3037 screens, it marked a record-breaking debut for a DC film in India.

Warner Bros Discovery's Denzil Dias expressed his delight at the film's success, highlighting the overwhelming enthusiasm from Indian audiences and its rise to the 8th highest-grossing international market. The film is directed by Gunn, featuring a screenplay he penned, and brings cherished characters like Krypto to audiences, while featuring a talented ensemble cast in iconic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025