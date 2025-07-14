Superman's Soaring Success: James Gunn's Film Breaks DC Box Office Records in India

James Gunn's latest Superman film has soared to new heights in India's box office rankings, quickly emerging as one of the most successful DC films in the nation.

The movie, which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, opened in theatres on July 11 and amassed Rs 32 crore during its opening weekend. Shown across 3037 screens, it marked a record-breaking debut for a DC film in India.

Warner Bros Discovery's Denzil Dias expressed his delight at the film's success, highlighting the overwhelming enthusiasm from Indian audiences and its rise to the 8th highest-grossing international market. The film is directed by Gunn, featuring a screenplay he penned, and brings cherished characters like Krypto to audiences, while featuring a talented ensemble cast in iconic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)