Left Menu

Campa Cola Explodes into Nepal: A Strategic Alliance with Chaudhary Group

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd launches its soft drinks brand Campa Cola in Nepal, partnering with Nepal's Chaudhary Group. The launch signifies RCPL's market entry and long-term commitment to Nepal's food and beverage sector, with an initial lineup including Campa Cola, Lemon, and Orange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:48 IST
Campa Cola Explodes into Nepal: A Strategic Alliance with Chaudhary Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has introduced its soft drink brand Campa Cola to Nepal, as per a company announcement on Monday.

The company has partnered with Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest conglomerate, to bring Campa to the Himalayan region, marking RCPL's venture into the Nepalese market.

This strategic rollout will be supported by Chaudhary Group's expertise in manufacturing and distribution to ensure local supply, underpinning RCPL's long-term investment and growth strategy in the region's food and beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025