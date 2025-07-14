Campa Cola Explodes into Nepal: A Strategic Alliance with Chaudhary Group

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has introduced its soft drink brand Campa Cola to Nepal, as per a company announcement on Monday.

The company has partnered with Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest conglomerate, to bring Campa to the Himalayan region, marking RCPL's venture into the Nepalese market.

This strategic rollout will be supported by Chaudhary Group's expertise in manufacturing and distribution to ensure local supply, underpinning RCPL's long-term investment and growth strategy in the region's food and beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)