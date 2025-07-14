Campa Cola Explodes into Nepal: A Strategic Alliance with Chaudhary Group
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd launches its soft drinks brand Campa Cola in Nepal, partnering with Nepal's Chaudhary Group. The launch signifies RCPL's market entry and long-term commitment to Nepal's food and beverage sector, with an initial lineup including Campa Cola, Lemon, and Orange.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has introduced its soft drink brand Campa Cola to Nepal, as per a company announcement on Monday.
The company has partnered with Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest conglomerate, to bring Campa to the Himalayan region, marking RCPL's venture into the Nepalese market.
This strategic rollout will be supported by Chaudhary Group's expertise in manufacturing and distribution to ensure local supply, underpinning RCPL's long-term investment and growth strategy in the region's food and beverage sector.
