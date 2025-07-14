NFDC and Anupam Kher Productions Host Grand Premiere of Tanvi The Great in Delhi

The historic PVR Plaza in Connaught Place was illuminated with emotion, pride, and cinematic brilliance on the evening of July 13, as the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and Anupam Kher Productions hosted the red-carpet premiere of their latest feature film, Tanvi The Great. With the screening commencing at 7:30 PM, the evening became a memorable celebration of resilience, inclusion, and the human spirit.

The premiere brought together a distinguished audience of film personalities, government dignitaries, and cultural leaders, all gathered to witness a story that promises to leave a profound impact on Indian cinema and its audiences.

A Story of Unyielding Spirit on the World's Highest Battlefield

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Choudhary, Tanvi The Great tells the emotionally powerful and inspiring story of Tanvi, a young autistic woman who overcomes personal, social, and environmental obstacles to do what her late father never could — stand at the world’s highest battlefield.

Through Tanvi’s lens, the film navigates themes of loss, perseverance, identity, and inclusion, set against the awe-inspiring yet unforgiving backdrop of the Himalayan frontiers. At its core, the narrative is about breaking stereotypes and redefining strength, especially as embodied by individuals with autism.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including:

Shubhangi in a breakout title role as Tanvi

Anupam Kher , who also serves as a co-producer, in a deeply empathetic role

Iain Glen (of Game of Thrones fame), adding international appeal

Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Nassar, Karan Tacker, and Arvind Swamy in pivotal performances

Star-Studded Premiere Attended by Top Dignitaries

The red carpet was rolled out in grandeur as the event saw Delhi Chief Minister Dr. Rekha Gupta attend as the chief guest. In a symbolic gesture of state support for inclusive cinema, she praised the film for its “sensitive and heroic portrayal of India’s differently-abled citizens.”

Also in attendance were several top government officials, including:

Shri Dharmendra , Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi

Shri Vikram Misri , Foreign Secretary

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Their presence underscored the film’s national relevance and the growing importance of inclusive narratives in Indian media.

The evening included speeches, photo opportunities with the cast and crew, and an emotional address by Anupam Kher, who called Tanvi The Great "a film that doesn’t just entertain—it awakens empathy and pride.”

From Screen to Society: A Cultural Milestone

Beyond its cinematic value, Tanvi The Great stands as a cultural milestone in how Indian cinema portrays neurodiversity and gender empowerment. It has already sparked conversations within policy circles and NGOs about the role of film in shaping perceptions of disability and capability.

Film critics present at the premiere applauded the film’s powerful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and nuanced performances, particularly praising Shubhangi for her groundbreaking portrayal of a neurodiverse protagonist.

Coming to Theatres Nationwide on July 18

Tanvi The Great is set for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025, bringing Tanvi’s awe-inspiring journey to audiences across India. With support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the film is also expected to be screened at international film festivals and included in educational outreach programs, amplifying its message of courage, dignity, and determination.

About the Producers

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has long championed meaningful cinema with social impact. In partnership with Anupam Kher Productions, known for crafting character-driven narratives with global appeal, Tanvi The Great represents the convergence of artistic excellence and social purpose.

A Tale of Triumph That Resonates Across Borders

Tanvi The Great is more than a film—it’s a movement that humanizes courage, redefines heroism, and places a neurodiverse Indian woman at the centre of a nation’s emotional landscape. As audiences prepare for its theatrical release, the message is clear: Every dream matters, and every challenge can be overcome with belief, love, and determination.